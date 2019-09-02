Dorian to take aim on U.S. coast

(9/2/2019) NBC NEWS — In coastal cities and towns up and down the southeastern coast, people are bracing for Hurricane Dorian.

While the exact path is still unclear, the storm’s strength is undeniable. It’s one of the most powerful storms on record.

Waves crash in front of an American flag that is planted on a jetty during a high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Dorian is currently a category 5 hurricane and is moving slowly through the Bahamas. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Weston Lee, of Vero Beach, stands near the high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Weston Lee, of Vero Beach, throws a piece of wood into the high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Maximus Modert, left, and Tyde Modert, of Fort Pierce, Fla., sit on boardwalk steps at the edge of a high surf from the Atlantic Ocean, in advance of the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Vero Beach police officers Chayse Hatfield, left, and James Doty talk to residents Jim and Michelle McGowan, as they notify residents of a trailer park community of a mandatory evacuation, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Vero Beach, Fla., Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Some coastal areas are under a mandatory evacuation since the path of the storm is still uncertain. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Dorian ripped through The Bahamas as a category 5 hurricane with sustained winds of 185 miles per hour and with gusts up to 220.

“This is not our first hurricane, this is not our second and this is not our third.” say Bahama native Patrice Rolle. “We have lived through some hurricanes and we will live through this through God’s grace and mercy.”

Those prayers also shared in Florida as Dorian takes aim at the U.S.

“If it doesn’t take that turn north, it’s coming straight in here at category 5 so you have to act I believe” says Florida resident Donna Kirby.

Mandatory evacuations are now in place on the coastlines in South Carolina and Georgia, where at least one million people will have to leave starting today.

“You need to take action now.” says Peter Gaynor, Acting FEMA Administrator. “If you are at risk if you’ve been given mandatory evacuation order you should NOT try to though it out you should get out.”