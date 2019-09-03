TRACKING DORIAN: Louisiana First Responders lend a hand for Hurricane Dorian

MONROE, La. (09/02/19)– As Hurricane Dorian makes it’s way to the east coast, so are more than 100 US Marshal and fire department agents from Monroe and several other cities in the state.

“In the event that there is a building collapse or there’s a water rescue, our specialists go with very special equipment to mitigate that,” Chief Butch Browning, State Fire Marshal, said.

The agents have made their way to Florida and set up a staging area as they wait for orders from Florida officials. Once the storm passes agents will search areas of 3-4 miles at a time.

“We assure there’s no one trapped, we assure there’s no emergent needs of anybody whether it be the rescue of emergency medical care, and then from there we get people out of harm’s way,” Chief Browning said.

As agents help with rescues, one organization in Ouachita Parish plans to help with the aftermath. Operation Never Stop has helped with multiple natural disasters in the past, and this hurricane is no different.

“We are staying in touch with contacts and seeing where the need is going to be and what the need is going to be for that area,” Brandon Bell, President of Operation Never Stop, said.

Bell said cleaning supplies is one of the most important necessities when helping with storm recovery efforts.

“After a big event like this everything is going to be moldy and nasty, so cleaning supplies, personal effects, cleaning needs, toiletries, pet food is a big thing that’s always overlooked, but it’s a big need,” Bell said.

Bell says his organization has worked with others on the east coast who have also come to Louisiana’s aid.

“It’s nice to compliment each other in times of need and learn something from each one of them, we can put together and become better and better as each event unfolds,” Bell said.