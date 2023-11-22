WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — We are officially one day away from Thanksgiving, and dozens of Winnsboro citizens attended the 2nd Thanksgiving Community Lunch, held at the Jack Hammons Center, for an opportunity to share a meal and friendship.

“Remember, this is a time of sharing and giving. Remember what the good Lord did for us,” Winnsboro veteran Douglas Edward Galloway said.

“Thanksgiving is just a wonderful time of year for everybody,” one local, Betty Wooldridge, added.

Mayor Alice Wallace said the goal of the community lunch was to feed the town while giving thanks.

“The turnout was awesome. We didn’t run out of food. People are still coming out to eat. I don’t want anybody to go without food this Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, our theme is to let no one go hungry.”

Meanwhile, Douglas Edward Galloway, member of the Council on Aging and local veteran, shared a military song with his fellow members..

“What Thanksgiving means to me is a time of getting together, going to grandma’s house, and eating too much.”

Whether it was eating, singing, or socializing, these residents said they had a lot to be thankful for.

“I’m thankful to be born again, and follower of Christ. I think this is a very special celebration, a time of commemoration,” another local, James Douglas Titus said.

“I’m very thankful for all the support and help that has been given to me. And for the good Lord for letting me stay,” Wooldridge added.

On the other hand, children also shared their appreciation.

“I think it’s very nice because some people aren’t as fortunate as others,” Kailani Morgan said.

“I’m thankful for my family, and the air,” one kid, Dahaia, said.

“This year, I’m thankful for all of our city workers. I could not do any of this without them,” Wallace explained.