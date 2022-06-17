RICHWOOD, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Town of Richwood hosted a Juneteenth Celebration at The Richwood Multi-Purpose Center on June 17.

The celebration had a historical artifact exhibit and an art show exhibit by local artists in hopes to illustrate and highlight the culture.

Mayor Gerald Brown says fighting for equality is one of the main challenges the community still faces.

Brown and other artists say it is important to bring history and some of these historical things to the community to remember and appreciate what Juneteenth heritage is about.

A local resident and artist says highlighting Juneteenth nowadays is very important for the upcoming generations.

“This is my heritage. This is how my great greats used to live. This is how they survived, but they weren’t only doing it for themselves, but they were doing it for me,” said local artist, Carl E. Robinson Sr.

“This is how it started. And also someone else started and not them. They continued it hopefully and proudly.”

Meanwhile, Mayor of Richwood, Gerald Brown says he is proud of the efforts that everyone is making to make this celebration happen.

“You see the Juneteenth flag in the hallway, the proclamation standing out there, It just brings a sense over you of just accomplishments. And, know though, that there is so much more that we can do,” said Brown. “We want to illustrate what we’ve done and what we are doing, so we think it’s important for the community to understand that and for us to make sure that it’s available here to come out and take a look at.”

A Juneteenth parade was followed by the event, and it will continue on Saturday 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.