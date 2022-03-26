RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The election results are in for the March 26, 2022 elections. Mayor Lewis has been re-elected mayor for the Town of Rayville. Lewis secured 67% of the votes. See full election results for all races in our region below.
