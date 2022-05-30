OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Town of Oak Grove held an Annual Memorial Day service to remember our fallen heroes. A national holiday to honor the millions of men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

“It’s a really touching subject to know so many of these people. To personally know them, and to know most of their families,” said a Vietnam Veteran, Larry Denmon.

The American Legion Post 53 and the VFW presented the ceremony to honor their fallen brothers and sisters.

“Many families came out this morning as well as Veterans to support us and support the ones that didn’t make it back, and it was just a beautiful event,” said U.S. Army Veteran and VFW Post Commander, Chris Isaac. “ A few tears were shed and many memorable words that were spoken. But it was truly beautiful.”

“They sacrificed their lives so we can live our lives right here in West Carroll Parish.” Added Denmon

The West Carroll War Memorial monument lists the names of all those men and women from the Parish who gave their lives during World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, and Desert Storm.

“To be one of the ones who did return, you know, you have this feeling why did I come back and they didn’t. It’s always something in the back of your mind,” said Denmon.

“It’s hard. It’s one of those things that each person has to deal with individually. Some cope one way and some cope another,” said another local Veteran, James Otwell.

These local Veterans say it is a privilege to continue honoring their fellow brothers and sisters who are gone but not forgotten.