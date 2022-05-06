MARION, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Marion continues to celebrate their 39th Annual Mayhaw Festival this weekend.

The Marion Mayhaw Festival kicked-off on May 5 and it will end on May 7.

The 39 year long tradition features everything from live music, parade, food vendors and carousel rides for the little ones.

“Oh, we’re very excited. We want everybody in the area in the community to come because this is family,“said the pastor of the Redeemed Church, Mickie Hinkle. “There are gonna be vendors here. They’re gonna be bringing hamburgers and hot-dogs.”

The revenue will be split 50-50 between the fire department and the community center in hopes to help restore the fire department and other buildings.

The Marion Mayhaw Festival will run until Saturday, May 7 starting at 10:30 a.m. with live music.

The parade will begin at 11:00 a.m.