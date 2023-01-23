JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jonesboro city officials are teaming up build new sidewalks with ADA accessibility in hopes to improve safety in the community.

The Jackson Parish Police Jury, the Jackson Parish Library, local businesses and concerned citizens are working together to apply for a grant opportunity, and help provide safe sidewalks and crosswalks throughout the town.

“I think it’s great. Anytime things like this happen, it’s good for the community. It brings people together,” said a resident, Keary Sauer.

Jackson Parish Library Director, Floyd Knox says, although the goal is to prioritize safety, he says over 40 thousand patrons who use the library on Seventh Street will also benefit from this improvement.

“I see everybody carrying their books around town, and so we just want to make sure that they have safe sidewalks to use.”

The town plans to build sidewalks, and crosswalks with ADA accessibility nearby schools, local businesses, and roads that challenge pedestrians and individuals with disabilities. Officials say this is a 5 percent matching project.

“The more we talk to people the more they say hey I know somebody that has a disability. It’s very important that we all work together because a lot of these sidewalks haven’t been touched since I think the 80’s or early 90’s,” said Knox.

“Sidewalks are so important. I walk around here, that’s why sidewalks are so important,” said Sauer.

Knox says citizens are encouraged to pick up a map from the library or town hall and help select the areas where they would like to see sidewalk improvements.

“We want to find if there are any places in the town of Jonesboro that they have problems with to let us know.”

For updates on the development of this project and how you can give you input click here.