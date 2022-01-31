FERRIDAY, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The town of Ferriday held a special meeting Monday night to address the town’s budget issues.

Mayor Rydell Turner shut down the Ferriday government last week due to a failure to approve a new budget. The town has been ordered to not spend more than 50% of its last operating budget until a new budget is approved. “Our main objective tonight is to approve a budget for the people, for the town, and for the community”, said Mayor Turner at Monday night’s meeting.

All of the towns departments including the police and fire departments were shut down after a proposed budget was voted down by the alderman on Wednesday.

Gloria Lloyd, an Alderwoman for the town of Ferriday, had some strong words for the mayor at Monday night’s meeting. “The board has not been treated fair, the mayor doesn’t respect the board and we don’t just work for him. It’s a two-way street, he has to work with us too.”

The proposed budget would leave the town with a surplus of almost $220,000 with an estimated revenue of $3,042,604 and total government expenses of $2,823,750. The projected sales tax revenue is $1.2 million and projected ad valorem tax revenue is $275,000. Salaries make up $1,210,000 of the expenses. The mayor’s salary is $44,000.

The mayor and alderman were able to reach an agreement Monday night as the budget for the town was adopted.