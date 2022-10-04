UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Town of Farmerville held its first ‘National Night Out’ event in hopes to increase crime prevention awareness and community support.

Mayor of Farmerville, John Crow, says the goal is to build trust and support between citizens and first responders.

“We are trying to get these kids to interact with our police officers, and it was really great to get all our joining towns to come to Farmerville because it’s about the parish and the town. So, the police officers can get out there and meet the kids, and the kids can meet the police officers.”

Zyonia is a farmerville resident, and she says the event was an opportunity to enjoy it with her loved one.

“I liked it a lot because you get to have fun with family and friends, and stuff.”

9-year-old Vanessa, one of the visitors at the event, says it was fun to meet her local police officers.

“I really liked it, it was so fun. I think they are really friendly because they keep our community safe.”

The farmerville community and city officials from the Town of Marion and the Town of Bernice also came together to participate in this year’s first ‘National Night Out’.

Union Parish Sheriff, Dusty Gates, told KTVE that it is important to work with the community while raising safety awareness.

“And that is what we want. We want to build that trust. We want to build that relationship with our children. 99.9 percent of all law officers are and first responders are good people.

Mayor Crow said the National Night Out event will be back the following year bigger and better.