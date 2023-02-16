BERNICE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The town of Bernice recently opened a parent center thanks to the Union Parish early childhood community network. The center offers five computers and a printer free of charge for parents in the community who may not have internet access.

The early childhood elementary supervisor, Cynthia Gatson, told NBC 10 about the center. “The parents have come in and use the computer for accessing W-2s, and they have come in here looking up information with some of the things that the children are studying in school, for job applications, so they’re using it for a variety of things.”

Mildred Ferguson, Mayor of Bernice, explained how this benefits the community. “We just feel privileged to have it, and it will be, and it’s already becoming a big part of our community, helping our children and our parents because many parents don’t have internet access.”

Marion, Spearsville, and Farmerville are in the works for the following parent centers. The parent center is located in the library in the town hall and is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.