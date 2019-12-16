LIVE COVERAGE of tornado warnings across the Arklamiss

News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 12:52 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO EMERGENCY for Alexandria, Pineville, and Ball, Louisiana, including parts of Grant & LaSalle parishes.

You can see all the Severe Thunderstorm Warnings (in yellow) and Tornado Warnings (in red) from the NWS’ chatroom for meteorologists & media in the Arklamiss. This pic taken at 1:02 p.m. on 12/16/2019

UPDATE 12:42 p.m. — Media reports of storm damage from northwestern Louisiana are starting to come in.

UPDATE 12:33 p.m. — The National Weather Service has cancelled the TORNADO WARNING for Winn Parish.

UPDATE 12:21 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Union Parish in Louisiana until 1:00 p.m.

UPDATE 11:42 a.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Winn Parish until 12:45 p.m.

UPDATE 10:58 a.m. — The National Weather Service has extended a TORNADO WARNING in Claiborne Parish in Louisiana until 11:30 a.m.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m. — The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Madison and Tensas parishes in Louisiana and Claiborne and Warren counties in Mississippi until 12 p.m. Noon.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. — The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a tornado watch for much of the Arklamiss until 6 p.m.. You can see the parishes and counties in the map below from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.

As of 10:50 a.m., the parishes and counties include:

In Arkansas: Union, Ashley, Chicot

In Louisiana: Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union, Winn, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas, West Carroll, Bienville, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster,

(12/16/2019) — The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a tornado warning for Claiborne, Webster, & Bossier Parishes until 11 a.m.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories