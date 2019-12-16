LIVE COVERAGE of tornado warnings across the Arklamiss

UPDATE 12:52 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO EMERGENCY for Alexandria, Pineville, and Ball, Louisiana, including parts of Grant & LaSalle parishes.

Tornado Emergency continues for Alexandria LA, Pineville LA, Ball LA until 1:15 PM CST pic.twitter.com/YCvGC6DLwE — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) December 16, 2019

You can see all the Severe Thunderstorm Warnings (in yellow) and Tornado Warnings (in red) from the NWS’ chatroom for meteorologists & media in the Arklamiss. This pic taken at 1:02 p.m. on 12/16/2019

UPDATE 12:42 p.m. — Media reports of storm damage from northwestern Louisiana are starting to come in.

More images of storm damage in Webster Parish, where we're told at least two homes were destroyed and on person was sent to the hospital. #lawx pic.twitter.com/1XNTjlzDij — Jamie Ostroff (@TheJOstroff) December 16, 2019

UPDATE 12:33 p.m. — The National Weather Service has cancelled the TORNADO WARNING for Winn Parish.

UPDATE 12:21 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Union Parish in Louisiana until 1:00 p.m.

UPDATE 11:42 a.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Winn Parish until 12:45 p.m.

UPDATE 10:58 a.m. — The National Weather Service has extended a TORNADO WARNING in Claiborne Parish in Louisiana until 11:30 a.m.

UPDATE: 10:55 a.m. — The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Madison and Tensas parishes in Louisiana and Claiborne and Warren counties in Mississippi until 12 p.m. Noon.

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. — The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a tornado watch for much of the Arklamiss until 6 p.m.. You can see the parishes and counties in the map below from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.

As of 10:50 a.m., the parishes and counties include:

In Arkansas: Union, Ashley, Chicot

In Louisiana: Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union, Winn, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas, West Carroll, Bienville, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster,

(12/16/2019) — The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a tornado warning for Claiborne, Webster, & Bossier Parishes until 11 a.m.