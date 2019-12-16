LIVE COVERAGE of tornado warnings across the Arklamiss

UPDATE 12:52 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO EMERGENCY for Alexandria, Pineville, and Ball, Louisiana, including parts of Grant & LaSalle parishes.
UPDATE 12:42 p.m. — Media reports of storm damage from northwestern Louisiana are starting to come in.
UPDATE 12:33 p.m. — The National Weather Service has cancelled the TORNADO WARNING for Winn Parish.
UPDATE 12:21 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Union Parish in Louisiana until 1:00 p.m.
UPDATE 11:42 a.m. — The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Winn Parish until 12:45 p.m.
UPDATE 10:58 a.m. — The National Weather Service has extended a TORNADO WARNING in Claiborne Parish in Louisiana until 11:30 a.m.
UPDATE: 10:55 a.m. — The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a TORNADO WARNING for Madison and Tensas parishes in Louisiana and Claiborne and Warren counties in Mississippi until 12 p.m. Noon.
UPDATE: 10:45 a.m. — The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a tornado watch for much of the Arklamiss until 6 p.m.. You can see the parishes and counties in the map below from NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center.
As of 10:50 a.m., the parishes and counties include:
In Arkansas: Union, Ashley, Chicot
In Louisiana: Caldwell, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Ouachita, Union, Winn, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas, West Carroll, Bienville, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster,
(12/16/2019) — The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a tornado warning for Claiborne, Webster, & Bossier Parishes until 11 a.m.