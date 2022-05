WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today, KTVE/KARD officially launches the show on its new studio set. Our Chief Meteorologist, Jarod Floyd, and Meteorologists Lexi Birmingham, Walker Snowden, and Brianna Medina are making sure NBC 10 and Fox 14 continue to give you the best weather coverage in the ArkLaMiss.

Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd

Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Meteorologist Walker Snowden

Meteorologist Brianna Medina

Your Weather Station

Be sure to tune in to NBC 10’s 5, 6, and 10 news broadcast and Fox 14’s 5:30, 6:30, and 9 news broadcast to watch the weather team in the new studio.