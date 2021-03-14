Your $1,400 stimulus check can be seized by debt collectors.

WASHINGTON– Americans with unpaid debts might find themselves without their stimulus payment.

Unlike the first two rounds of stimulus payments, debt collectors are able to confiscate the current round of checks before it hits your bank account.

According to WGNO, The American Bankers Association is urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would protect your funds from debt collectors.

If you receive paper checks are worried about debt collectors garnishing your account, you can cash it at retail stores or check cashers places. Of course, this might come with some beefy fees.

If you don’t have debt collectors knocking down your doors, then your economic impact payment could be in your hands any day now.

The White House on Thursday said the $1,400 direct payments will hit some bank accounts as soon as this weekend and continue to be deposited throughout the next several weeks.