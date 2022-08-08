FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59.

The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary.

Fabian started out in the firefighting profession at the age of 15.

Brignac’s obituary states that he became the “youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana for the French Settlement Volunteer Fire Department.”

From there, Fabian would spend 42 years serving the community in the firefighting field.

The community recently came together to pay their respects for the longtime public servant.

Image courtesy of French Settlement Police Department

A procession was held in honor of the former French Settlement Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief.

Many members of the community showed up including fireman and law enforcement personnel.

The French Settlement Police Department said, “It was heartwarming to see much of the community lining the streets, alongside French Settlement’s Police Officers saluting, and lowering of the town hall’s flag to half mast as a sign of respect for our former Fire Chief Fabian Brignac.”

A Mass of Christian Burial for Fabian Brignac was held on Friday, August 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.