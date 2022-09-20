Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, September 19, 2022, at 6:16 PM, Monroe Police were dispatched to Halsell Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who mentioned that 31-year-old Tara Dena Emanuel brandished a handgun at the victim and several other people that were at the scene during the incident.

According to reports, Emanuel allegedly yelled at the victim “y’all want to jump my daughter” and pointed the handgun at everyone at the scene. Emanuel then left the scene in a Dodge Durango.

Other victims advised police that Emanuel drove her vehicle into the front yard of the residence with other acquaintances inside the car. According to the victims, Emanuel allegedly exited the car yelling “I’ma beat y’all b***h a***s up!” towards the victims.

Monroe Police eventually made contact with Emanuel during a traffic stop and she advised authorities that a physical altercation took place at Carroll Junior High School earlier that day. According to Emanuel, she went to the residence to talk; however, she was met with confrontation. She also mentioned she never had a firearm.

Emanuel was placed under arrest and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with two counts of Simple Assault and Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.