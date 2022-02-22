MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–Wossman high school student Kaitlyn Apperley has received over 40 acceptance letters from colleges and universities across the country. Kaitlyn says that she hopes her accomplishments will inspire the youth in the city.



Kaitlyn Apperley, “I hope that my peers and even students in the Monroe area will talk from what I did and just apply to one college or just consider college.”



Wossman high senior Kaitlyn Apperley has received 41 college acceptance letters and has over one point seven million dollars in scholarships. Kaitlyn says she was raised in a single parent home and that her family is responsible for her success.



Kaitlyn Apperley, “I only had one parent growing up, and I feel like seeing her do all that hard work and put in the work I feel like this is my return to her.”



Kaitlyn currently holds a 3.9 GPA and plans to pursue a doctorate degree in pharmacy. Wossman high principal Dr. Harrington Watson III says Kaitlyn is setting an example for other students.



“She exemplifies what we want to see out of all of our students , so now she’s the person that we use pretty much as the archetype or the model for what we want to do at Wossman so we say if Kaitlyn can do this with three of four years of working hard studying hard and taking those dual enrollment classes you’ll be in a position to move and matriculate as you move forward throughout the school.”



Kaitlyn has yet to announce what college she plans on attending.