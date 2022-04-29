MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 5, 2022, Wossman High School will host choir concert and art showcase. The event will take place at the Wossman High School Auditorium at 6 PM.
For more information, call 318-387-2932.
Photo courtesy of Wossman High School