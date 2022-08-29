UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media.

The lockdown lasted for approximately 25 minutes and no weapon was found. According to Monroe Police, everyone is safe.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown is unknown at this time.

As always we will keep you update once we receive more information.