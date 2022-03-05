WEST MONROE, La ( KTVE/KARD ) —

A season ago, wossman’s girls basketball team barely snuck in the playoffs as a no. 30 seed,

And now a year later the lady wildcats can call themselves state champions for the first time since 1994

Under first-year coach otis robinson, wossman defeated albany, 65-59, in the class 3a semifinals at the university center on southeastern louisiana’s campus on thursday to advance to the finals

It was wossman first title game appearance since 1996 where they lost to salmen in the class 4a championship game.

Wossman defeated Madison prep 57 to 40 and will be heading back to Monroe Louisiana as state high school champions