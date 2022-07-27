MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Discover Monroe-West Monroe hosted two baseball world series championships this week in Ouachita Parish. According to reports, the DYB World Series and the DBB World Stories brought over $1.88 million to Ouachita Parish.

Four of the DBB, Inc. World Series Championship tournaments were hosted at the Sterlington Sports Complex from July 22, 2022, to July 27, 2022. The estimated economic impact for Ouachita Parish was over $1.4 million.

This year’s DBB World Series Champions are the following teams:

Junior Boys (Central-Clemson, S.C.)

Dixie Boys (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

15U (East, La.)

Pre-Majors (Southland, La.)

Discover Monroe-West Monroe and the East Ouachita Recreation District hosted the Dixie Youth Baseball Regional World Series from July 21, 2022, to July 24, 2022, at the Ouachita Sportsplex. The estimated economic impact for Ouachita Parish was over $439,000.

Divisions included 6U T-ball, 6U Coach Pitch, 7U Coach Pitch, 9U, and 11U. Teams from Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Alabama competed for the championship in each division.

This year’s DYB World Series Champions are the following teams: