WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Workforce Development Board 83 will have a 2022 Summer Youth Program for citizens who are between the ages of 16 and 21 in Franklin, Richland, Tensas, Caldwell, Jackson, Union, Morehouse, Madison, East Carroll, and West Carroll Parishes. Participants must also meet the following requirements:

Attend mandatory orientation via Zoom on April 25, 2022.

Complete Job Lab Boot Camp between June 6, 2022, to June 10, 2022.

Be available to work from June 13, 2022, to August 5, 2022.

Meet W.I.O.A. requirements for enrollment.

Participants can earn up to $3,500 through incentives, wages. Applications for the program is due by Friday, April 15, 2022.