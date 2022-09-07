9/7/22 (KTVE/KARD)– Do you have a daughter or know someone who is a woman in sports? We want to celebrate them on our morning show! Send us a video sharing a highlight of them playing their sport and share their name and what sport they play. There’s no age requirement or limit, so send us a video and we’ll put it on the morning show. Our email is mornings@nbc10news.Net
