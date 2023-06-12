LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Melanie Morrison said her first art walk experience will be one she’ll never forget after being assaulted.

According to Morrison, she was assaulted while being dragged a couple of yards before hitting her head on the concrete.

“Someone called me to a car from the passenger side,” Morrison said. “I walked up, spoke to them, shook their hand and as soon as I turn my head, that same person, the female, she grabbed me and started hitting me in my head while the driver started to drive off down Jefferson Street.”

Morrison said it was a regular Saturday while she enjoyed her first art walk when she heard someone she knew call her name. She said the incident happened so fast but being dragged is what she remembers most.

“My body dragged, part of my leg went underneath the tire and kind of messed my leg up and I hit my head on the concrete,” Morrison said.

Morrison said she has head injuries from hitting her head on the concrete, flesh wounds on her leg from the being dragged on the ground, and bruises on her arms. She said this entire incident has her questioning why this happened.

“I’m trying to figure out what happened. Did I do something to you or are you mad about something because I’m not too sure what brought it on,” Morrison said.

She said right now she’s just trying to stay as positive as she possibly can because she knows it could have been worse. She said she’s just happy to be alive.

“I’m happy that nothing’s broken and I’m alive. I keep thinking about what if my head got ran over and that’s it. I’m just happy to be alive right now and just stay positive,” Morrison said.

News 10 reached out to Lafayette Police, who say they are investigating the incident.