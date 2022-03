MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)– Authorities say late Friday night the suspect Whitney turner stole an ambulance from Ochsner’s LSU Health. Authorities say turner lead Monroe police on a chase for at least an hour before being captured in Catahoula parish. Turner was arrested and placed in the Ouachita correctional center. Turner charges include theft of a motor vehicle, flight from an officer and possession of a controlled substance.