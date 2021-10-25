WMPD to offer COVID vaccine and booster shots this week

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department will be issuing free Moderna and Pfizer vaccine and booster shots this week.

The vaccine and booster shots will be given to the public on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

You may receive your booster shot at least 6 months after receiving your 2nd COVID vaccine.

All shots will be given at the West Monroe Police Department located at 2301 N. 7th Street in West Monroe. To receive a vaccine or booster shot, you need to set up an appointment by calling (318)-376-9108.

For more information, please visit the City of West Monroe’s Facebook page.