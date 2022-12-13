MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) –Families could register their children for winter camp from December 27, 2022, through December 30, 2022. Camps will take place at:

Camps for ages 4 to 12-years-old will take place at Powell, Adler, Benoit, and Robinson Community Centers.

Camps for ages 12 to 16-years-old will be held at Johnson and Marbles Community Centers.

You can register at the local community center, kids will need to bring their own snacks, lunch, and water bottle. There will be fun activities, arts & crafts, field trips, and many more.