WINNSBORO,La(KTVE/KARD)–Authorities say on the morning of September 22, 2021, Winnsboro resident Telly McCall was hit while walking down Front street. The hit and run resulted in McCall having to have one of his arms amputated due to his injuries.
Residents say McCall is known in the community for standing near a Chevron gas station and flashing cars with signs of words of encouragement as they drive by. At this time the Winnsboro police department is asking the community to provide information that could lead to an arrest.
If you have any information regarding this case ,contact the Winnsboro Police department .We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.
Winnsboro Police searching for suspect involved in hit and run accident
WINNSBORO,La(KTVE/KARD)–Authorities say on the morning of September 22, 2021, Winnsboro resident Telly McCall was hit while walking down Front street. The hit and run resulted in McCall having to have one of his arms amputated due to his injuries.