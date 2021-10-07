Winnsboro Police searching for suspect involved in hit and run accident

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- Lafayette Consolidated Government announced that Police Chief Thomas Glover, Sr., has been removed from office by Mayor-President Josh Guillory. No reason has been given for his firing.

Glover first took office on Dec. 31, 2020. He was Lafayette's first Black police chief. Glover retired from the Dallas Police Department in 2017 where he served as deputy chief since 2012. Glover was Grambling State University graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Political Science.