WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mayor of Winnsboro, Alice Wallace, will host the first Annual Senior Citizens and Veterans Pancake Breakfast on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 9 AM. The breakfast will take place at the Jack Hammons Center located at 810 Adams Street in Winnsboro, La.

For more information about the event, be sure to call 318-435-9087 or 318-439-0556.