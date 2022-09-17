FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, September 17, 2022, shortly after 12:45 AM, Louisiana State Police Troop F were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 135, south of J.J. Hatton Road. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Hunter Z. Graham of Winnsboro, La.

During the investigation, authorities discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Graham, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 135 when the vehicle exited the roadway and overturned. Graham was pronounced dead by the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office.

Routing toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.