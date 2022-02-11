WINNFIELD,La (KTVE/KARD)–The Winn Parish sheriff’s department recently announced that they’ve paid off the loan that was used to build the Winn parish detention center. Winn parish sheriff Cranford Jordan says residents will save money due to the loan being paid off.

Cranford Jordan, “Here I have the USDA Loan Papers and it has the monthly payments listed so we don’t have to worry about these monthly payments anymore.”



In 2018 the Winn Parish Sheriff’s department received a loan for over seven million dollars to build the detention center. The loan was expected to be paid off in 40 years. Sheriff Jordan says in June of 2021 he paid nearly half of the loan off, and in January of 2022 he paid the remainder of the loan. Sheriff Jordan says that he’s proud that the loan was paid off faster than expected.



Cranford Jordan, “When I announced that I was building the detention center some of my friends said that they had doubts about being able to build it and pay for it, so all those doubts are gone now. it’s paid for, we don’t owe anything on this detention center.”



Residents are expected to save nearly 1 million dollars now that the loan is paid off.