WINNFIELD, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Winn Parish school board has decided not to consolidate Atlanta schools and move students from certain grade levels to Winnfield Schools.

Due to a lack of revenue and student enrollment the parish has been thinking of ways to save money and one of the ways was to consolidate the two schools. Parents of students that attend Atlanta schools claim that Winnfield schools has bigger class sizes, bullying, and unfair treatment of students.

Atlanta schools have really nurtured my son and when he was at Winnfield school, I mean the life was snuffed out of him. Carla Smart, Kids attend Atlanta Schools.

Winn Parish is thinking about consolidating the two schools due to a Decrease in money and student enrollment as they’re 900 students short.

My son is 13 and has autism and when he was in Winnfiled the classrooms were way too large for him. He would pull out his hair and had sores all over it. I took him from Winnfield and put him back in Atlanta schools and he speaks up in class now which is amazing because he has never done that before. Ashley Rhynes, Kids attend Atlanta Schools.

The school board voted 6-4 tonight to not consolidate the two schools but they said they will have another meeting on the issue in the near future.