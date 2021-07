KTVE/KARD (7/15/21) — “Why Do You Go to Church” is a play coming to the Jack Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center on July 24.

You can get a ticket here and the doors open at 6 pm for showtime starting at 7 pm.

There will also be vendors from 12 pm to 6 pm at the theater prior to the performance.

Hear from some of the cast talk about the play in the video above!