(KTAL/KMSS) – Today is National Hot Dog Day, the day America celebrates that favorite summertime staple.

National Hot Dog Day is declared each year by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

Numerous chains and travel centers will be offering special deals and freebies throughout the day.

You may not have known today is #NationalHotDogDay, but now you do! Get out there and celebrate with a free hot dog at… Posted by Pilot Flying J on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Pilot Flying J and Love’s Travel Stops are also offering free hot dogs or roller grill items with a coupon.