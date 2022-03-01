BASTROP, La (KTVE/KARD)–In recent weeks Arklamiss residents have taken the streets to celebrate Mardi Gras .at the lagniappe nursing home patients are taking a different approach to celebrate Mardi Gras.



Amanda Boatright, Lagniappe Administrator, “Well, they love to have parties and we love to throw parties.”



At the Lagniappe nursing home senior citizens are celebrating Mardi gras from the comfort of their own homes. The Lagniappe staff threw a parade that took place inside and outside of the nursing home. Lagniappe administrator Amanda Boatright says she and her colleagues are always looking to make their patients smile.



Amanda Boatright, “We try to keep them active, happy, and busy and we have a new activity director Ms. Doris who is doing an awesome job.”



The parade is a Lagniappe tradition, and as the corona virus pandemic continues extra safety precautions are being taken to protect patients. Lagniappe activity director Doris Bradshaw encourages residents to cherish the elderly.



Doris Bradshaw, “I just want everybody to get out and visit your elderly. You never know the pandemic took a toll on not only just our elderly but also on the employees as well. Get out and visit your local nursing homes, show some love.”



Mardi Gras is Tuesday march first.