All six people who died in Saturday’s midair collision of two vintage aircraft at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow have been identified.

Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root and Curt Rowe were all members of the Commemorative Air Force, a Texas nonprofit “dedicated to flying and restoring World War II aircraft” and the host of the Wings Over Dallas Airshow, according to their website.

“We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing,” the nonprofit said in a statement.

“Please join us in mourning the loss of our good friends and fellow airmen.”

The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. Saturday, when the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, according to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Commemorative Air Force did not specify which men were on board the Flying Fortress and which were on the Kingcobra during

Major Curtis J. Rowe served for more than 30 years on the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol and “volunteered as a crew member on a vintage Boeing B–17 Flying Fortress for the Commemorative Air Force where he shared his passion for flying,” according to a statement from the service.

“Curt touched the lives of thousands of his fellow Civil Air Patrol members, especially when flying cadets during hundreds of orientation flights over the course of his service,” said Peter K. Bowden, Commander of the Ohio Wing Civil Air Patrol.

During his time with the Civil Air Patrol, Rowe “served in positions ranging from Safety Officer to Operations Officer at the squadron and wing levels, with his most current position being Ohio Wing Maintenance Officer.”

The 64-year-old Hillard, Ohio, man loved flying and teaching others about it, according to his family, NBC affiliate WCMH reported.“There’s not very many like him around,” his cousin, Tom Rowe, told the outlet. “He loved his family. He had great pride in his country and in serving his country.”Terry Barker was an army veteran and a former city councilman in Keller, Texas, according to Keller Mayor Armin Mizani.

“Terry Barker was beloved by many,” Mizani wrote in a Facebook post along with pictures of Barker. “He was a friend and someone whose guidance I often sought. Even after retiring from serving on the City Council and flying for American Airlines, his love for community was unmistakable.”

The Allied Pilots Association, the American Airlines pilots union, identified Barker as one of the crew members lost on the B-17 Flying Fortress.

Barker served on the city council from 1999 to 2003 and was an experienced pilot who just retired, according to NBC Dallas-Forth Worth.

“He was a pilot for American Airlines. He was a captain. He just recently retired in 2020. But he was with American Airlines for 36 years,” Mizani told the outlet.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and a new grandchild, reports NBC Dallas-Forth Worth.

“Yesterday he was flying to honor the greatest generation. Today, the Field of Honor in front of Keller Town Hall will remain standing an additional week in his honor,” said Mizani.