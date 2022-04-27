OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advised motorists that beginning on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the westbound outside lane of I-20 on the Ouachita River Bridge from Layton Street to Fifth Street will be closed at approximately 9:00 a.m. and will remain closed until approximately 3:00 p.m.

This closure is required to perform routine bridge inspections. The work will be performed if weather permits.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment. Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Call 511 or visit www.511la.org for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website by selecting ‘MyDOTD’, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.