West Winnsboro Water System has issued a partial boil advisory

Franklin Parish (07/30/20)— The West Winnsboro Water System in Franklin Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected area is on Highway 4 from Carroll Road South to Fort Necessity. This is about 200 customers.

Customers in this area are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by West Winnsboro Water System.

