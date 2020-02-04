West Ouachita administrator, Chiefs alum Leonard Griffin ‘teary eyed’ following team’s Super Bowl victory

Chiefs Kingdom is still partying following Sunday’s Super Bowl victory over the 49ers.

Count Leonard Griffin, who’s currently an administrator at West Ouachita, as one who’s still excited.

Griffin suited up for Kansas City from 1986-93. He was part of teams that advanced to the postseason in four straight seasons.

Unfortunately, they never made it to football’s grand finale.

But, the Grambling alum couldn’t be prouder of what he saw on Sunday.

“I was teary eyed, ” says Griffin. “I was ecstatic, my phone was ringing off the hook and I refused to answer. I’ve been on the other end of that same type of loss that the 49ers experienced. It’s all the trademark of why the NFL is the greatest game on Earth, because you never know.”