West Monroe woman leads police into Lincoln Parish, claiming her daughter had been kidnapped

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– A West Monroe woman is behind bars, charged with Criminal Mischief Give False Report to Police.

On June 10, 2021, 30-year old Angel Lowery contacted the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office stating that someone had kidnapped her daughter, and she had followed the suspect’s vehicle into Lincoln Parish.

According to the arrest report, Louisiana State Police was able to locate Lowery traveling west bound on Interstate 20 and made contact with her. Lowery told officers that someone by the name of Felicia took her daughter from her grandmother’s house and was on their way to Texas.

During questioning, Lowery continuously changed her story as to what actually happened. Over the course of the investigation it was discovered that Lowery’s daughter was in the custody of CPS in Texas and has been since October 2020.

Officers made contact with the case worker with CPS in Texas, who verified the child was safe and with a foster family.

As officers were placing Lowery under arrest, she continued to state her daughter had been taken although it was confirmed she had not.

Lowery was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.