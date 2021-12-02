West Monroe woman jailed after spending $3,000 on employer’s company card

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, West Monroe Police received a theft complaint from a business on the 900 block of Wood Street. The complainant stated that the front office manager of the establishment, 41-year-old Lori Anne Lemke, has been stealing since she was hired in October 2021.

According to officers, the complainant audited the company’s credit card purchases since Lemke’s hire date and discovered $3,000 in unauthorized purchases. The purchases included clothing, rental cars, hotel rooms, and rent expenses.

On Thursday, December 2, 2021, Lemke was located and transported to West Monroe Police Department to be interviewed. During the interview, Lemke admitted to using the company card to make unauthorized purchases for her own personal gain.

She was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. Lemke was charged with Felony Theft.