West Monroe woman behind bars for Attempted Second Degree Murder, stabbing her boyfriend

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– 39-year-old Angelina Coleman is behind bars, accused of Attempted Second Degree murder, after she stabbed her boyfriend Abraham J. Dison Jr. multiple times in a West Monroe apartment on June 8, 2021.

According to the arrest report, the West Monroe Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of North 10th Street in reference to a stabbing that had took place.

Dison, the victim was transported to Glenwood Regional Medical Center for his injuries. He sustained stab wounds to his chest, right arm, left arm and is currently undergoing treatment.

Initially, Dison was able to provide a very abbreviated interview during which he advised officers he was stabbed by his live-in-girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers recovered a knife and other evidence of the crime was collected from the scene, but Coleman had already left.

When officers went to Glenwood Regional Medical Center, they learned that Dison was suffering from a punctured right lung and a severed pulmonary artery. He is currently in critical condition and awaiting to be transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for surgery.

The detective working the case was able to speak with Dison at the hospital and again confirmed that Coleman was the suspect. Due to his condition, he was unable to provide a full statement.

Coleman is a convicted felon and has previously been arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Knife, Aggravated Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Battery and Aggravated Arson.