West Monroe woman arrested after deputies find Methamphetamine needles near her children

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A West Monroe woman was arrested on June 26 by the Ouachita Sheriff’s Office after deputies found Methamphetamine needles in her hotel room near her two children.

According to the Ouachita Sheriff Office, deputies approached a vehicle in the parking area of the OYO Hotel where they heard a man yelling at two children in the back seat. While deputies apprehended the man, 32-year-old Casey Chelette approached them as she was extremely unsteady on her feet.

Casey mentioned that the man that was apprehended was her husband and that there were unwanted guest in her hotel room.

After the deputies were granted rights to search her room, they located two hypodermic needles that contained liquid substance. After the needles were tested, it was a positive result for Methamphetamine.

The guest in the hotel room admitted that Casey is the owner of the narcotics and brown box. Also, the guest admitted that Casey and her husband brought their children into the room where they injected the substance.

Casey was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Schedule II and CDS in Presence of Persons under 17 YOA.