MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 9:39 PM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Curious Odds and Ends Furniture Flea Market located on Desiard Street in Monroe, La. due to a possible burglary. Deputies made contact with the owner of the store upon arrival and were advised that the business was closed around 5:00 PM.

Once the owner realized they forgot to set the alarm and lock the business, they returned to the store and observed a White female with multicolor hair exiting the back door of the business. According to the owner, the suspect was carrying a purple luggage bag that contained multiple items from the store.

The suspect then fled the scene. Deputies also viewed the store’s surveillance cameras and observed the suspect allegedly opening the cash register and removing over $300.

Deputies went on to locate the suspect at Catahoula’s on the establishment’s back patio. Authorities identified the suspect as 34-year-old Maranda Marie Hickman.

According to Hickman, she only took clothes from the flea market. She was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and searched by deputies who discovered she was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine.

Hickman was charged with Simple Burglary, Certain Activities Regarding Contraband in Penal Institutions, and Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.