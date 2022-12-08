Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Sandal Street in West Monroe, La. in reference to a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, deputies observed a broken latch on the exterior screen door, the window of the back door shattered, and the door opened.

According to deputies, the homeowner advised them that they were missing a toolbox from their home. Authorities then made contact with a witness who mentioned that they observed a White female at the home earlier that morning.

The witness went on to mention that the suspect appeared to be moving her belongings into the residence and asked the witness for help. Once the witness saw that the back door appeared to be broken into, the witness immediately left the premises.

The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Austin E. Whiddon and she was located on the 400 block Sandal Street. Whiddon was read her Miranda Rights and she allegedly admitted to breaking the window of the back door to gain entry into the residence.

Whiddon denied knowledge of the missing tools. She was arrested for Simple Battery.