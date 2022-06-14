MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce shared that there is what it said is a great opportunity to get involved and influence young people. It scheduled the SOAR Career Fair on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the University of Louisiana Monroe. There are two shifts; the first is from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., and the second is from 10:45 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

The chamber shared it is simple if you’re interested in getting involved.

At the SOAR Career Fair, you can run a table representing your business. You can participate by running a business table to answer questions and supply information regarding salaries, educational requirements, opportunities, and future outlook. The chamber stated that it is encouraged that you supply informational handouts for students to take home and discuss with their guardians.

According to the chamber, students attending the SOAR Career Fair get exposed to planning for their futures.

They should have completed:

Career Inventory. Timeline of their future. Budgeting with their salaries. Culminating with a look at job possibilities.

We hope you can join us. It is a great opportunity to meet these future employees and guide them in a path they find opened because of these experiences. West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce

The chamber shared you can reach it to reserve your sport or for more information, by calling the Ouachita Parish School Board at (318)-432-5000, or contact Werner Aswell at 432-5250 or Jennifer Nichols 432-5270. You can also e-mail Werner at aswell@opsb.net or Jennifer at nichols@opsb.net.