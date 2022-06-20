MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, June 20, 2022, the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce announced it is now enrolling students for its Future Entrepreneur Academy.

Is your student interested in being the next entrepreneur? This free camp is for them!

Join us as we explore their personality strengths, develop marketing and branding skills, promote financial and government literacy, and pitch their developed product! Along the way we will visit with civic leaders, field experts and field trip to City Hall, Delta Community College, and the University of Louisiana Monroe. Find out complete details and apply online for this FREE summer camp July 8, and July 11 through 15. West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce

For more information and to apply visit this link.