WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 12, 2022, the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce hosted the Small Business Awards. The following winners were announced:

Innovator of the Year Award : Pure Drip Wellness

: Pure Drip Wellness Small Business Award : Finding Solace

: Finding Solace Emerging Entrepreneur Business Award : Cake and Tech Savvy

: Cake and Tech Savvy Community Champion Award : VCom Louisiana

: VCom Louisiana Female Champion Award : Debbie Bourg – DBK Dance

: Debbie Bourg – DBK Dance Silver Plus Award: Gretchen Kovac Construction