WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 24, 2022, the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber and Monroe Chamber will be hosting the Workforce Summit at the West Monroe Convention Center.

The Workforce Summit is an opportunity for the business community to meet face-to-face with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, local Workforce Boards, and leaders in education and workforce development. This summit offers a variety of programs, training, and internship possibilities.

People in attendance will be able to participate in an open Q&A session and hear about upcoming announcements from both Chambers. This event is the chance to learn first-hand solutions for business community needs.

Workforce is the number one priority for our region. This summit brings together leaders throughout our area to discuss collaborative solutions to move us forward. Additionally, both Chambers will be announcing a new initiative. This summit is a must for all businesses. Roy Heatherly, President of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce

Tickets for this event are limited and RSVP is required.

RSVP information is online at westmonroechamber.org, by calling the Chamber office at 318-325-1961, or email at kkelley@westmonreochamber.org.