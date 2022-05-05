WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristopher Kelley, the City of West Monroe will host free concerts every Wednesday in May from Noon until 1 p.m. at the Pavilion at Seventh Square in West Monroe, located directly behind the West Monroe Farmer’s Market.

The second concert is scheduled for Wednesday, May 11, 2022, featuring Jordan Sheppard. Sheppard is a Northeast Louisiana based singer-songwriter that has been influenced by everything from bluegrass and country, to rock and blues. The songs he writes are a blend of my experiences growing up in Northeast Louisiana, the bluegrass band he grew up in, the Delta blues, and Texas country.

The West Monroe Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series is presented by WMWO Chamber of Commerce and the City of West Monroe in partnership with Emily Nunnelee State Farm, Ouachita Valley Federal Credit Union, Paramount Healthcare Consultants, The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council, Newk’s Eatery, 90.3 KEDM, and the Ouachita Parish School System. Artists are coordinated by Music City Studios, Northeast Louisiana’s Premier Recording Studio.

Newk’s Eatery will be selling $5 bagged lunches on site which include a half sandwich, bag of chips and half dessert. Lunches are sold on a first come, first served basis. Attendees may also bring a brown bag lunch while they enjoy various musical performances. Chairs, complimentary beverages and desserts will be provided by the sponsors. The Brown Bag Lunch Concert Series will continue with a fall series on Wednesdays in September.

For more information about the concert series, call the WMWO Chamber of Commerce at (318) 325-1961 or online.